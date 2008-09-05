Knowledge Adventure Enters Console Market With Majesco

Things are really looking up for parents who want to buy their children video games for Christmas but don't necessarily want to buy them games they'll enjoy, as venerable PC edutainment software creator Knowledge Adventure partners with Majesco in order to bring their properties to the console and handheld market. "This partnership is part of our strategic vision to transition the company from educational software to a multi-faceted kid's entertainment company," said Knowledge Adventure president & CEO David Lord. "Expanding our product footprint into this new category will enable us to create a market for future products—including our leading JumpStart® brand—on console and handheld platforms and capitalise on the increasing popularity of these platforms." The first product of this union will be Math Blaster in the Prime Adventure for the DS, introducing the 21-year-old franchise to a whole new audience. Do you smell that? That's the smell of children's tears on Christmas morning. It's intoxicating!

Knowledge Adventure® Enters Console/Handheld Game Market; Signs Deal with Majesco

Award-Winning Math Blaster® Games Available on Nintendo DS in time for Holiday

TORRANCE, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Knowledge Adventure®, the leader in adventure-based 3D virtual worlds for 3-to-10 year olds, today announced it will be launching its award-winning Math Blaster® brand product on the Nintendo DS platform. Knowledge Adventure has entered into a partnership with Majesco Entertainment Company to launch the Math Blaster DS product. This marks Knowledge Adventure's first entry into the Nintendo DS and extends the proven Math Blaster brand into an age-appropriate handheld platform. Math Blaster in the Prime Adventure will be available at major retailers this holiday season.

"This partnership is part of our strategic vision to transition the company from educational software to a multi-faceted kid's entertainment company," said Knowledge Adventure president & CEO David Lord. "Expanding our product footprint into this new category will enable us to create a market for future products—including our leading JumpStart® brand—on console and handheld platforms and capitalise on the increasing popularity of these platforms."

The Majesco partnership is the next strategic step in establishing Knowledge Adventure as a market leader. The launch of Knowledge Adventure's popular Math Blaster games on the Nintendo DS platform creates a significant opportunity for Knowledge Adventure to capitalise on a growing market and increase market share for all of its leading brands within their product categories.