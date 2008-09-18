Kojima Needs 'Clamps', BioShock 'Easy As Hell'

That's Bionic Commando producer Ben Judd. He's got opinions on many things. Hideo Kojima, for example, Ben Judd has an opinion on Hideo Kojima. About the Metal Gear Solid creator, Judd offers:

I liked Metal Gear Solid 4, with the exception of the story. I like Kojima's stories, but they keep getting longer and longer. He needs to put the clamps on himself and only give himself 30 minutes. If he did that I'm sure they'd be fantastic.

So it seems Judd thinks Kojima needs either an editor or the ability to show self-restraint. Agree? Disagree? Oh! Judd also weighs in on that "easy as hell" game BioShock. That, after the jump:

BioShock was easy as Hell, I don't care what anybody says. That's what people want. They want to play through it. They want to die once or twice. It's like an interactive movie, sort of. Gamers have lost their will to continually drill down on something. It's also the fault of the developers. If you make enough restart points; if you make it so that if you die you can restart and retry without having to go back for an hour, which is not the right way to do it, I think people will keep trying something.

Bionic Commando Interview [Videogamer]