Konami: No Guitar Controller For Rock Revolution

After sitting on genre-establishing properties GuitarFreaks and DrumMania for close to a decade, never releasing a single console title in either series in the West, Konami decided — after watching Guitar Hero become a billion-dollar franchise — to get into the rhythm game. It announced Rock Revolution in May, an oddly timed Rock Band downgrade that came with a limp soundtrack and an awkward coming out party.

It would appear that Konami's curious decision making hasn't stopped, as the company confirmed to MTV today that it would not be shipping its own guitar controller with the game. You'll have to use someone else's.