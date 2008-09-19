Konami Registers 'Metal Gear Solid Existence'

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

While Metal Gear Solid 4 might have brought Solid Snake's story to a close, you can damn well bet that Konami has no intention of abandoning the MGS franchise. Game site Siliconera brings word that a new Metal Gear Solid trademark has popped up on Japanese Trademark database. Konami has registered game name "Metal Gear Solid Existence" with the picture image. No doubt, there are many more to follow...

Metal Gear Solid Existence [Trademark Database via Siliconera]

