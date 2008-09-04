Konami's Boobs + Gradius Xbox 360 Shooter Delayed!

The Xbox 360 port of Konami's arcade boobs + Gradius side-scrolling shooting game Otomedius G: Gorgeous has been pushed back. The game was originally slated for release on September 25th, but the company announced that it holding back the game. The reason? "To eradicate bugs and improve the quality even more", Konami stated. No other release date was given.
『オトメディウスG（ゴージャス！）』の発売延期について [Konami][Pic]
