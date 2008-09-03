Korea Getting More DJ Max (More Pretty Art)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Korean developer Pentavision has announced that, yes, there isn't just one new DJ Max title coming out, but two. The PSP rhythm title will be released in two different forms: Clazziquai Edition and Black Square. Pentavision is trying to satisfy both casual and hardcore gamers, but Korean website Ruliweb doesn't specify if these each are divided for those purposes or if both editions will feature separate modes for casual and hardcore players. Like DJ Max Fever, these new DJ Max titles have great looking art.

As Kotakuite Torokun points out: "I did notice that CE includes a lot of mainstream musicians".

펜타비젼, 'DJ MAX 포터블' 차기작 발표 [Ruliweb]

