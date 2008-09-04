Krome Artist Lost In Plane Accident

You may have read a story on Monday about an aerial joy ride that went terribly wrong over Jumpinpin Bar, near North Stradbroke Island and South Stradbroke Island. It appears Ian Lovell, an artist for Krome Studios, was on the plane.
According to the story, the plane disappeared during an attempt to perform a massive loop. Search and rescue efforts found a propeller on August 31, but otherwise no wreckage has been found. Very sad news, and I can't imagine how everyone over at Krome is feeling. All the best to the studio and Lovell's family.
This is in the Australian today (4th September). They have found both bodies and it seems as though the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) is investigating the pilot's license validity; the article mentions that he may have only had a Private Pilot's License (PPL) and not have been legally permitted to be carrying paying passengers.