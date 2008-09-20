The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

LA Noire: At Least A Year Off, Very Expensive, Coming To 360?

Been all quiet on the LA Noire front for a while now. So how's everything going? Well according to the president of the Game Developers' Association of Australia (LA Noire's in development at Team Bondi studios in Sydney), Tom Crago, everything's going just fine. He says the game has around "a year or so to go", then adds that it "could be the biggest budget videogame in development anywhere in the world. It would certainly... in terms of console titles, be in the top ten... LA Noire is a massive massive project". Never really had the game pegged as a BLOCKBUSTER before, but hey, if that's how Rockstar want to spend their cash, it's their cash! Finally, he also told attendees at Games Convention Asia that the game was coming to 360. Funny, since it's always been a PS3 exclusive. Then again, Crago's boss of the GDAA, not boss of Team Bondi, so we'll peg this last bit a rumour for now.

L.A. Noire: A Year Off and No Longer PS3 Exclusive? [IGN]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles