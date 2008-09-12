Lack of PSP Third Party Support Is 'Really, Really Disappointing'

Hey! Don't make Sony Worldwide Studio boss Shuhei Yoshida sad, three parties. Your lack of support for the PSP is totally bumming the dude out. Just listen to Yoshida:

Yeah, it's really, really disappointing and it's a lost opportunity for the third-parties... They should look at what the PSP can do for their titles and the potential for the business that their IP has... We have to show by examples... What's happening in Japan is interesting — because of the massive success of Monster Hunter, Japanese publishers realise, 'here's a resource'.

Monster Hunter has definitely breathed life into the platform here in Japan. But, that's here in Japan. Aboard, well...

Shuhei Yoshida Interview [IGN via VG247]