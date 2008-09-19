Large Hadron Collider - And Halo Was Its Name-O

How to you reassure the public that the giant death machine you've created is actually snuggly like a puppy? Well first off you change it's name. A poll organized by the Royal Society of Chemistry in London sought to do just that, taking suggestions from the public as to what to call the recently activated Large Hadron Collider, which I am constantly in danger of mistyping as 'Large Hardon Collider'. Suggestions ranged from whimsical Puff The Magic Hadron to the insanely fitting Black Mesa, but in the end, the winner was simply Halo.

"Halo conjures visions of radiant beauty, power and wisdom. The circle of light reflects the collider's form; it is a crowning achievement of science and engineering. It also gives more than a nod to the experiment's importance to religious debate.

Funny, for me Halo conjures images of how the world ends. Different strokes, I suppose.

