Last Day For PAX Penny Entries

Hear the clock ticking? Time is running out. For those who still want to enter our contest, you have until midnight Kotaku Time. Yes, KOTAKU TIME! Reader Rob sent along this Link creation. Those are pennies, and he went through the trouble of painting each one in acrylic paint. (There was nothing in the rules about not painting the pennies so no whining.) Here's what's going on: Win the bag of schwag we collected at this year's Penny Arcade Expo. To enter you just need to send in a picture of your game-themed penny creation. It can be characters scenes, or even a lovely load screen. Make sure to include a Kotaku in the pic so we know you're not faking it. You have until Friday to enter. Rules here.

Reader Adam also coloured pennies, too. His creation after the jump!