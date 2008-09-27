The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

LBP Beta Levels Won't Work In Finished Game

If you have been lucky enough to play with a LittleBigPlanet beta and have knocked up a good-looking level, make sure you sketch it on the back of an envelope or something.

Media Molecule's Leo Cubbin confirmed to fan site LittleBigMadness that none of the lovingly crafted beta levels will be importable into the finished game, not even that amazing Shadow Of The Colossus one the other day.

Gone, finished, useless. Kaput. Like tears in rain, and all that.

