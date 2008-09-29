The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

LBP Dorks Already Adding Penis

The life cycle of abuses of a popular game: 1) Cracked. 2) Torrented. 3) Used to make penises. Since Little Big Planet is still in public-beta stage, looks like we've skipped one and two and gotten a head start on making wiener.

Honestly not sure if this is NSFW or not —it's Sunday after all, who the hell is working? — but I'll flag it anyway. Especially if you have a 4-year-old running around who points at the screen and wants things explained. This here's "Sac-boy" (intentional) playing with a pee-pee and what looks to be like a condom with reservoir tip. Fair warning, whomever built this included a money-shot mechanism. LBP's release is not for another three weeks; does this count as a day-zero penis exploit?

