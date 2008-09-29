LBP Dorks Already Adding Penis

The life cycle of abuses of a popular game: 1) Cracked. 2) Torrented. 3) Used to make penises. Since Little Big Planet is still in public-beta stage, looks like we've skipped one and two and gotten a head start on making wiener.
Honestly not sure if this is NSFW or not —it's Sunday after all, who the hell is working? — but I'll flag it anyway. Especially if you have a 4-year-old running around who points at the screen and wants things explained. This here's "Sac-boy" (intentional) playing with a pee-pee and what looks to be like a condom with reservoir tip. Fair warning, whomever built this included a money-shot mechanism. LBP's release is not for another three weeks; does this count as a day-zero penis exploit?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink