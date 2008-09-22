The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

LBP Online Level Creation Coming Post-Release

One of the coolest features about LittleBigPlanet is the ability to jump online with three friends and just make something. It's the game-building equivalent of the jam, and should be a blast. When it's released, at any rate, since it apparently won't be shipping as part of the disc-based product. Instead, it'll form part of the game's first online update. We're not telling you this because it's some game-breaking omission, just think of this as a public service announcement, should you get the game next month, fail to find the online level-creating and suspect you're doing it wrong.

