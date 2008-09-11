The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Left 4 Dead Demo Coming For Xbox & PC

Valve's Gabe Newell has announced a playable demo of the co-op survival horror game Left 4 Dead that will be released for both Xbox 360 and PC and will feature both single player mode and online co-op play.

As for content, Newell told VideoGamer, "I don't know what the date is for release [of the demo]though. I think it's going to contain the first part of one of the campaigns. I think it'll probably be Hospital but I'm not sure".

Left 4 Dead is due to hit the shops at the end of November, but there is no word if the demo will be out first or will appear later to try and mop up any stragglers.

Newell confirms Left 4 Dead demo details [VideoGamer]

Comments

  • ash Guest

    Maaaaaaac pleeeeeeeeassss

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles