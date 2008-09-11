Left 4 Dead Demo Coming For Xbox & PC

Valve's Gabe Newell has announced a playable demo of the co-op survival horror game Left 4 Dead that will be released for both Xbox 360 and PC and will feature both single player mode and online co-op play.

As for content, Newell told VideoGamer, "I don't know what the date is for release [of the demo]though. I think it's going to contain the first part of one of the campaigns. I think it'll probably be Hospital but I'm not sure".

Left 4 Dead is due to hit the shops at the end of November, but there is no word if the demo will be out first or will appear later to try and mop up any stragglers.

