Left 4 Dead On The DS? Yeah, Right.

Not content with ruining Fallout 3, the Australian Classification Board is now just playing mind games with us.

Yesterday the Board posted a classification notice for LEFT 4 DEAD Game (Nintendo DS).

We had to screen cap this so we could prove to ourselves so that it really happened and they couldn't delete it and start whistling innocently while we ran around, wild-eyed like someone on the Twilight Zone who has realised that it is indeed a cookbook.

We contacted Valve's Doug Lombardi who quickly brushed off the OFLC's clever ruse as "Nonsense".

Just step off, Australian Government. We are on to you.

Left 4 Dead: Nintendo DS [Thanks to Carlos Negron for the tip]

Comments

  • Lulu Guest

    Aw, dude. Dude.
    I would have totally bought that.
    Who doesn't want to kill zombies on the go?

    0
  • komandoe Guest

    this post made me so happy today as its good to know someone is keeping a tab on my retarded goverment.

    ROW ROW FIGHT DA POWER

    0

