Left 4 Dead Screens: You've Got Something on Your Mouth, Hon

Blood, mostly. Here, take a napkin, wipe it off ... These are 19 new screenshots of Left 4 Dead that NeoGAF put up earlier this week. Lots of dismemberment and bloodspatter, but I'm not seeing any mid-spew vomit money shots here. The full gallery is on the jump. NeoGAF has them at higher resolution.


