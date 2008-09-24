Announced during E3, Sony today released what's surely the last meaningful PS2 bundle, cobbled together to lead the console's charge into what's surely it's last meaningful holiday season. For $149, you're getting a PS2, Lego Batman and a copy of Justice League: New Frontier, the animated adaptation of Darwyn Cooke's amazing comic series. Sony promise that stocks are in "limited supply", and at that price, we're liable to believe them.
Lego Batman Bundle Taking PS2 Out With Not A Bang, But A Whimper
