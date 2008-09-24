Lego Batman Bundle Taking PS2 Out With Not A Bang, But A Whimper

Announced during E3, Sony today released what's surely the last meaningful PS2 bundle, cobbled together to lead the console's charge into what's surely it's last meaningful holiday season. For $149, you're getting a PS2, Lego Batman and a copy of Justice League: New Frontier, the animated adaptation of Darwyn Cooke's amazing comic series. Sony promise that stocks are in "limited supply", and at that price, we're liable to believe them.