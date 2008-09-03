Lego Batman Descends Upon Your Happy Meals

And the Warner Bros/Traveller's Tales/Lego marketing juggernaut rolls on! Not content with cashing in on the current Batman fever with a Lego game, based upon their Lego Batman Lego, Warner Bros. have signed on with McDonalds to bring us Lego Batman Happy Meal toys, complete with "Lego Batman: The Videogame" branding. No idea what they'll actually be, but if they're not straight-up Batman minifigs, we'll be frowning all the way through our cheeseburgers. Expect them in a McDonalds near you once the current Clone Wars deal runs dry.

