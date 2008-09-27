Earlier this week Warner Brothers Interactive took over a portion of the Museum of Nature and Science to host a LEGO Batman The Videogame launch party. While I wasn't able to swing by the place (must have missed the Crecente Signal), some folks in PR were kind enough to pass along this buffet of pictures from the event. Looks like people had a blast. My review of the game, incidentally, should be up in the next few days.
LEGO Batman The Launch Party
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink