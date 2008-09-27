LEGO Batman The Launch Party

Earlier this week Warner Brothers Interactive took over a portion of the Museum of Nature and Science to host a LEGO Batman The Videogame launch party. While I wasn't able to swing by the place (must have missed the Crecente Signal), some folks in PR were kind enough to pass along this buffet of pictures from the event. Looks like people had a blast. My review of the game, incidentally, should be up in the next few days.

LEGO Batman Launch Gallery