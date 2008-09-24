LEGO Super Mario Cheats With 3D Scanner

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

No doubt there are LEGO architects in the wild who consider this a horrible affront to blocksmithing, but this 29" tall Mario sculpt is obsessively well done. And we're not just using the "obsessively" adjective because the final product was photographed in front of what appear to be Super Mario Bros. wall decals from Blik, we use it because he over-teched it.

The creator used a "NextEngine 3D scanner, modo and big pile of Lego" to get the job done. The final product? Awesome. In-progress pics are available, in case you're wondering exactly what a NextEngine 3D scanner is. (Formal apologies to anyone who thought this post was going to be about Traveller's Tales getting the Mario license.)

Lego Mario designed using modo [Luxology Forums via Gizmodo]

