Let's Analyse The Bungie Keep It Clean Trailer Together!

So Bungie's countdown has stopped, and a new teaser trailer has appeared, but what does it all mean? While it's easy for any one of us to wildly speculate, together we are legion, so let's look at the images in the trailer together to see what we come up with. After the jump you'll find a gallery, and in that gallery will be pictures. We shall comb them for clues as to what exactly is going on. We'll be adding more pictures to the gallery as we go, so check back for more opportunities to add your 2 cents!

Halo 3 Trailer Gallery

