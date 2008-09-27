Let's Get The 'Mario In LittleBigPlanet' Stuff Over With

Had to happen. Sooner or later, somebody was going to be the winner of the race to be the first to recreate a Mario level in LittleBigPlanet. Looks like we found them. Sure, others will come along once the full game's out and do a better job, but by then, we'll have been subjected to so many Mario levels, so many Sonic levels, so many Mega Man levels that we'll just be numb to it all, and won't give a toss.