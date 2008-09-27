The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Level 5 Joins The Console War With 'ROID'

That "shocking" announcement that Professor Layton and Dragon Quest VIII developer Level 5 had planned for its "Level 5 Vision 2008" show was likely the debut of ROID, a new gaming platform it's working on with NTT DoCoMo, Enterbrain and Famitsu.

Just kidding! ROID's not really a gaming console, despite photographic evidence that would prove otherwise. It's merely a web portal that will sell games for the PC and mobile platforms. Yes, it's totally snoozeworthy and not news you can use.

But did you know that ROID can transform into a robot?! Zounds!

OK, it can't really do that either. Again, that's just another mock up from the wacky pranksters at Level 5; merely a joke, just like ROID's system specs.

The Level 5 Vision girls, however, that's no joke. O_o

Level 5 Vision 2008 [Impress Game Watch]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles