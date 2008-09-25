Level 5 Returning With Another DS Soccer RPG

Japanese developer Level 5 is back with a sequel to its soccer RPG Inazuma Eleven for the Nintendo DS. While the previous title featured a more standard story, the sequel will feature an alien team. Mmmm, alien soccer RPG! The game is slated for 2009.
Level-5 announces Inazuma Eleven 2 for the Nintendo DS [Gamekyo]
