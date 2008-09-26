Yes, we know, you have a DVD drive in your PC. Most of your buddies will as well. But not everybody has a DVD drive in their PC yet, which is why World of Warcraft still ships on four compact discs instead of a single digital versatile disc. Lich King, though, Lich King will be shipping on DVD only, the first WoW release to do so (Burning crusade shipped on both DVD and CD). So, uh, why does this matter? Being so low-spec-friendly, WoW was the last bastion of the CD in PC gaming, a format that dominated the industry from the mid-90s til the early years of this decade. With Lich King shipping on DVD only, we've probably seen the last of the CD, at least in non-shovelware titles. Goobye, old friend! We had some good, good times.
Lich King Coming On DVD Only (Sorry 5 1/4 Fanboys!)
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink