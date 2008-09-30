Lifetime British Console Sales Figures Get

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

In a rare act of charity, the usually-stingy ChartTrack have released some hard, useful sales data for the British market, in the form of lifetime sales figures for the current generation of both home and portable consoles. As of this month, the PS3 has sold 1.4 million units. The 360 has sold 2.3 million. The Wii, however, has both trumped, nearly outnumbering the competition combined at a healthy 3.6 million sold. And the handhelds? Nowhere near as close. The PSP has sold 2.9 million units, while the DS has sold a whopping 7.1 million. So, yeah, Nintendo Nintendo Nintendo. Explains the weekly sales charts.

Console installed base almost doubles in UK [GI.biz]

