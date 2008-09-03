Line Rider Coming to iPhone, iTouch

I'm a huge fan of Line Rider, that's probably pretty obvious by now, and you regular readers probably know that I'm also a reluctant fan of the iPhone. So I was pretty psyched this morning when I saw that the inXile folks will br bringing their version of Line Rider to both the iPhone and iTouch for an absurdly low $US 3.

The iPhone version of Line Rider will include the ability to upload and download tracks on the web via the official Line Rider site and will make use of the touch interface for track creation and play. You can also watch your tracks play out in a movie mode.

These new versions of the game are set to hit the App Store and iTunes later this month along with the DS, PC and Wii versions of the game.

iPHONE™ & iPOD Touch™ Users GET READY TO RIDE THE LINES!

inXile entertainment TO RELEASE LINE RIDER™

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Sept. 5, 2008 - inXile entertainment today announced they will release a version of the internet phenomenon Line Rider for the iPhone™ and iPod Touch™ in September 2008. The new version of Line Rider will be available on iTunes for $2.99 and will feature the ability to upload and download tracks on the web at the official Line Rider Web site www.linerider.com. Created in September of 2006, Line Rider was an immediate online sensation with millions of players worldwide and thousands of videos posted on YouTube.com showing off users "custom" Line Rider tracks.

"We have over a million visitors to LineRider.Com every month, and our strong and vocal audience has been asking for an iPhone™/ iPod Touch™ version of Line Rider ever since the touch interface was introduced," said Brian Fargo, chief executive officer of inXile entertainment Inc. "Line Rider is a natural fit for the iPhone as mobile users will be able to share their tracks and ride the lines almost anywhere now."

Line Rider 'fan boy' TechDawg will be collaborating with inXile to create some groundbreaking tracks that will be available for download from the Line Rider web site. The iPhone™ and iPod Touch™ version will feature a touch interface and will allow users to playback tracks in a 'movie' mode as well as upload tracks to the Internet for others to download and play. Players will be able to search for tracks by track name and/or author, rate other people's tracks and browse the list of "Most Recent Tracks" as well as "Top Rated Tracks".

Also scheduled for release in September 2008 is Line Rider™ 2: Unbound from Genius Products for Wii™, Nintendo DS™ and PC. These brand new games will feature new game modes, riders, community features and creative tools. Line Rider 2: Unbound is the next level in this gaming phenomenon and will feature 40 mind-bending puzzles created by the #1 Line Rider player in the world, TechDawg.