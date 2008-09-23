Little Big Planet Australian Release Coming October 23rd

Sony Computer Entertainment has confirmed release dates for Little Big Planet around the world, and Australia is set to get grubby hands on shiny new discs on October 23rd, a little over 24 hours after the American release timing. For those quick to pull the trigger on their purchase, limited edition Sackboy costumes will be up for grabs — the first a Spaceman costume, the other a "Week One" Sackboy T-shirt.

Full release after the bounce. 22/09/2008 13:10 LittleBigPlanet™ Release Date and Downloadable Content Confirmed - 23rd October Debut for Sackboy in Australia

Play with everything this October!

SYDNEY, 22nd September - Sony Computer Entertainment and Media Molecule are delighted to announce that exclusive PLAYSTATION®3 title LittleBigPlanet™ has gone gold!

The confirmed global release schedule: October 21st - North America & Latin America October 22nd - Europe October 23rd - Australia October 24th - UK, Ireland and New Zealand (The Japanese release date date is currently targeting the week commencing 27th October)

However, this is only the beginning. Media Molecule and SCE have a long term commitment towards expanding the world of LittleBigPlanet and working hard to make sure that our fans get amazing new content and features via PLAYSTATION®Network.

To start with, there will be a free Spaceman costume for Sackboy, perfect for preparing to launch! There will also be a rare "Week One" Sackboy t-shirt to prove that you were there from the start. Both items will be available for a limited time only.

Of course, it's not just about what your Sackboy will be wearing this season, it's what he can do that counts. LittleBigPlanet delivers 50 levels to play out of the box either on your own or in up to 4-multiplayer. You also get the most intuitive and powerful content creation tools ever seen in a console game, enabling you to make whatever you want. Then, thanks to the ability to share your creations or download others via PLAYSTATION Network, the world of LittleBigPlanet will keep on growing forever as gamers make their own games: there will be new experiences to play every time you go online!

So, what more can possibly be added?

Well, that's up to you! There is no doubt that you will come up with ideas that will suprise even us, so let us know what would make your LittleBigPlanet a better place. To get you started, the team are already hard at work on some cool ideas for the way gamers interact, including the ability to create levels together online in a multiplayer jamming mode!

But there isn't long to wait before you can get your hands on the game, and then you can tell us what you would like to see us work on next!

LittleBigPlanet: Get ready for gaming to change forever.