Little Big Planet Trophies Revealed

Wait, you get the joy of smacking around tiny sack people and trophies? Be still my little burlap heart! PS3Trophies.org, sister site of Xbox360Achievements.org, has just posted a list of all the trophies you'll be desperately trying to achieve once LittleBigPlanet slips its way inside your PlayStation 3 and doesn't leave for months at a time. You've got your standard bronze complete a level type of rewards, several based around community interaction, which of course is a big focus of the game, and several that just sound like a whole lot of fun, such as "Travel at incredible speed" or "Travel to an incredible height". The platinum piece is the most boring of the lot, falling back on the 100% complete requirement. Hmph.

We at Kotaku promise not to take advantage of our audience by posting our own levels on the site to help us earn the gold "A level you published was hearted by 50 or more people and you were hearted by 30 or more people" trophy. We would never, ever use you that way. Feel free to link back to this post when we inevitably do.

LittleBigPlanet Trophies [PS3Trophies.org]