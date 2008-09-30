The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

LittleBigPlanet Devs Were Working On Portal Game, Met With Valve

Alternate history alert: seems LittleBigPlanet devs Media Molecule were, at one stage before starting on LBP, working on a game very similar to Portal. Indeed, it was so similar to Portal it was "more Portally than Portal". While pitching the game, they met with the guys who published Media Molecule founder Mark Healey's Rag Doll Kung Fu on the PC: Valve. Valve brought up the idea of MM and the PC gaming overlords doing something together with the project, but nothing ever came of it. Imagine, though, if it had. We'd have Portal, but no LittleBigPlanet. Or...we'd have both, but with Sackboys tearing open the fabric of time and space, while PS3 owners built platform games made of...cake. The mind boggles.

LittleBigPlanet: The Very Big Interview [Kikizo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles