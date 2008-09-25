LittleBigPlanet Isn't Just A Game (It Can Get You A Job)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

LittleBigPlanet's a game, yeah. Shaping up as a great one, too. But it's so much more than that. According to Media Molecule co-founder (and LBP art director) Kareem Ettouney, it's going to be a cute, cuddly way to get yourself out of that crummy GameStop part-time gig and into the big leagues:

I think this game can definitely help people get jobs in the industry. Imagine a guy going into a job with five levels of LittleBigPlanet and you get to play his creation. But not only that, imagine what that guy has already done within that world in terms of building up an audience. People know his levels and know his name. They want to see his new creation. Future game creators will enter a job interview already known. We hope LittleBigPlanet plays a part in getting new game developers jobs and also making them stars.

"Hi, I'm Steve, and I think I should be lead level designer for your upcoming AAA shooter because my LBP level isn't just totally cute, it has pirates in it".

