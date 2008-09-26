The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

LittleBigPlanet Kratos Costume Exclusive to EB Pre-Orders

lbp-kratos.jpgI can't remember the last time I placed a pre-order. The idea generally brings bile to my throat. But here's a pre-order bonus that's sure to ring a few EB tills. "While stocks last" (how do virtual costume stocks run out?) EB Games is offering an exclusive Kratos costume for Sackboy when you pre-order LittleBigPlanet.

After some poking around online, there is talk that these codes can be shared. But blog entries that say that's the case in their title don't seem to make it clear how that is actually the case? So if you REALLY want this, don't assume you can snag it off a friend who placed a pre-order. Be that friend, and secretly hope it stays as exclusive as they claim.

LittleBigPlanet [EB Games](Thanks clawster!)

Comments

  • crotchdot Guest

    Awesome. Or at least it would be if buying it from EB didn't almost always mean paying an extra $30 for a game.

    0
  • Mike Guest

    Do you get the code when you pre order or when the game comes out?

    0
  • Lythinari Guest

    Any news on other pre-order bonuses around australia?
    Nariko? Guide?

    0
  • K-man Guest

    For New Zealand, EB will be getting Kratos while JB Hifi will be getting Nariko character skins so hopefully something similar will turn up in Aussie.

    0
  • Mike Guest

    I pre-ordered today from a EB Store in WA and they said they haven't got the codes in yet and that they will ring customers when they get them in.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles