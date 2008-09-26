LittleBigPlanet Kratos Costume Exclusive to EB Pre-Orders

I can't remember the last time I placed a pre-order. The idea generally brings bile to my throat. But here's a pre-order bonus that's sure to ring a few EB tills. "While stocks last" (how do virtual costume stocks run out?) EB Games is offering an exclusive Kratos costume for Sackboy when you pre-order LittleBigPlanet.

After some poking around online, there is talk that these codes can be shared. But blog entries that say that's the case in their title don't seem to make it clear how that is actually the case? So if you REALLY want this, don't assume you can snag it off a friend who placed a pre-order. Be that friend, and secretly hope it stays as exclusive as they claim.

