LittleSporePlanet?

On it's surface LittleBigPlanet is a very unique game, a highly-stylized title packed with evocative smiley-faced character and oozing charm. But for some reason I can't shake the feeling that deep down it is in some ways reminiscent of Spore.

I think both games are playing around with the concept of user-created content, of delivering more a system of creativity than play. In fact, the folks that I've spoken to from both teams say things that could be about either game. They both talk about giving gamers a pallet of creativity, of broadening the user experience by handing over control of the game to the gamers.

The chief difference I see between the two games is that they've approached the idea of shared creative control from opposite sides of the same coin.

In Spore you're given a game and the tools with which to populate it. In LBP, from what I've seen, you're given characters and the tools in which to create their world.

At least that's what I thought, but when I floated that past the LittleBigPlanet guys earlier this week they totally shot it down.

"LittleBigPlant allows you to create your own characters and world," Kareem Ettouney, Media Molecule art director, explained. "And it doesn't stop there. You can animate your own creations, you can make them speak to you.

"That exceeds just the aesthetic."

Ettouney, like Wright, believes that user created content has the potential to push the medium of gaming forward.

"At the end of the day people have so much to say, to do, to express," Ettouney said.

