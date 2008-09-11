Loads Of People Downloaded The Force Unleashed Demo

And here we were thinking people had lost interest in Star Wars games. And here you are, proving that even the most mistreated fans will flock back to George Lucas' wrinkled, cash-soaked bosom (or at least have a quick test suckle). Lucasarts announced yesterday that over a million people have downloaded the Force Unleashed demo for the 360, a figure that apparently set a new speed record for the console (fastest to 1 million downloads, which it hit in eight days). Over 1.3 million people downloaded the demo on the PS3. That gives us a grand total of 2.3 million downloads. For a week and a half, that's a lot. Course, it'll all be for naught if you all thought the game was a bit shit and don't buy it, but hey, we're talking the past here, not the future.