And here we were thinking people had lost interest in Star Wars games. And here you are, proving that even the most mistreated fans will flock back to George Lucas' wrinkled, cash-soaked bosom (or at least have a quick test suckle). Lucasarts announced yesterday that over a million people have downloaded the Force Unleashed demo for the 360, a figure that apparently set a new speed record for the console (fastest to 1 million downloads, which it hit in eight days). Over 1.3 million people downloaded the demo on the PS3. That gives us a grand total of 2.3 million downloads. For a week and a half, that's a lot. Course, it'll all be for naught if you all thought the game was a bit shit and don't buy it, but hey, we're talking the past here, not the future.
Loads Of People Downloaded The Force Unleashed Demo
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Kinda skews the stats when you have factor in people downloading it on both consoles (like myself) to compare them, and that XBL went with their always classy policy of making it a Gold exclusive download for the first week.
I know I didn't bother watching the clock for the 7 days to expire and grabbed it about day 10 or so.