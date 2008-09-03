Look At Death Tank Go!

Go, Death Tank, go! The Xbox Live Arcade release of the Saturn multiplayer classic may not have much in the dazzle department, but it's clean and has explosions and looks like a good way to spend some Microsoft Points. It also has an amazing title screen. We can be very meat and potatoes sometimes.
Death Tank Silent Spring Gameplay HD [GameTrailers]
