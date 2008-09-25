Looks Like The New Xbox Dash Is Coming In November

The new Xbox dashboard - or Xbox Experience if you're in the business of writing Microsoft's press releases - will be with us sometime in November, if this Rock Band 2 ad is to be believed. And really, why wouldn't it be. It's not like they're mincing their words. It says, straight-up, the new Xbox Experience is coming in November. And in a second ad, after the jump, it says it again. Which is important to know, just in case you had any big Xbox Experience parties planned for next month. Maybe at a venue that won't return your deposit.
Xbox Live overhaul due in November [GameSpot]
[NeoGAF]
