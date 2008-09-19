The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Lord British Visits The Colbert Report

There certainly is a large amount of gaming news relating to Comedy Central's cartoon character Stephen Colbert floating about these days, isn't there? While we eagerly await the announcement of the world's first video game based on a fake news personality, Stephen himself will be hobbing knobs with none other than game industry legend and Keeper of the Sacred Rattails Lord "Richard Garriott" British. British will be appearing on The Colbert Report this evening to discuss Operation Immortality, his DNA in space project that will eventually result in an evil Crecente clone army taking over the known universe. Luckily for us the question of "How do you really get to know a universe?" is still very much up in the air. Way up.

Be sure to set your favourite TV recording device to see if Colbert can possibly resist saying something about Garriott's magnificent hair.

Or hit the Colbert Nation website for full episodes on the web. That's what I do! -SB

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles