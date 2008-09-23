The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Lots of Space Combat in New Dark Horizon Trailer


Early last month Fahey informed us that Dark Horizon was heading to PC September 23rd. Well, if my calander serves me correctly that would be tomorrow! You guys can go pick up your copy at a local retailer or download it via Gamersgate. In the meantime everyone can take a gander at this nifty new gameplay trailer we picked up.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles