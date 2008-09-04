Lumines Goes Supernova On PSN

I'll say, it's about damn time Q-Entertainment's music-puzzle fusion title made it to the PlayStation 3! Lumines Supernova is an all-new installment of the game that has already graced the PSP and Xbox Live Arcade, and by all-new I mean mostly the same with a few new modes and skins! Along with the previously seen Skin Edit, Time Attack, and Puzzle Modes, Supernova also will also feature Dig Down Mode, which challenges you to reach the bottom of an already filled playfield, and Sequencer Mode, which allows players to create their own music using five different tracks with over 20 different sound loops each. The game is due out this spring, with the price yet to be determined.

The ultimate fusion of puzzle, lights and music arrives on the PLAYSTATION®Network this Fall

Indulge in the fusion of puzzle, lights and music! The latest installment to the blockbuster franchise from Tetsuya Mizuguchi and Q Entertainment comes packed with brand new skins and new modes, exclusive to the PlayStation®3 computer entertainment system.

Lumines Supernova combines puzzles, block-dropping beats and video entertainment to create an addictively-fun gameplay experience that will keep you playing day after day. The game offers 40 skins in the Challenge Mode alone, with several brand new skins keeping the Lumines experience fresh. Choose from several different single player modes, battle it out with a friend or create your own background music in the all-new Sequencer Mode.

LUMINES SUPERNOVA - GAME FEATURES / MODES:

* Skins, skins and more new skins: Enjoy unlimited gameplay and unlock up to 40 stylish skins in Challenge Mode, including brand new skins

* All-new Dig Down Mode: Using the falling blocks, erase squares from a playfield already filled with blocks as you dig down to the bottom. Show off your digging skills as your completion time is ranked based on clearing 20 consecutive stages

* All-new Sequencer Mode: Create your own background music using the sound loops provided in the "Sound Bank" - drums, bass, synthesiser 1, synthesiser 2 and effects each come with 20 different loops

* Skin Edit Mode: Customise your Lumines experience by creating your own playlist with your favourite skins

* Time Attack Mode: Test your skills and see how many blocks you can erase in a given amount of time and compete with your own record

* Puzzle / Mission Mode: Act quickly with the falling blocks to create shapes/designs and clear the playing field in just a few moves (100 puzzles and 50 missions)

Developer/Publisher: Q Entertainment

Platform: PLAYSTATION®3 system (via PLAYSTATION Network)

Genre: Action Puzzle

Release date: Fall 2008

Price: TBA

# of Players: 1 - 2

Rating: RP