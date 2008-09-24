Mad Catz Launch Porta-Drums For Rock Band

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Anyone who co-habits with a non-gamer - be they partner, parent or pissed off flatmate - will have had the "Why is this shit in front of the TV" conversation.

Rock Band takes this to new levels of lounge clutter - the drum kit in particular is a real carpet-hog, It's even worse if you have to lug it across town to your bandmates' place.

Purveyors of kerwality peripherals Mad Catz have a possible solution - this portable Drum Kit is basically just the 'skins' from the drum pads that you can lay on any surface you like. It's not going to feel as satisfying as thwacking the real thing, but with the included drum pedal and 'noise-reduction' sticks you might avoid another tidying up argument for a mere $59.

Portable Rock Band drum kit rids your living room of clutter [Dvice via ChipChick via SlipperyBrick]

Comments

  • purplesfinx @LordAdam\Purplesfinx

    Cool idea. This very moment I'm sitting in a boring university class, scared that my car parked outside is going to be broken into and my drum set stolen, or my guitars damaged after going over one too many speedhumps.

    ...Or that I'll get ticket inspected. I was 5 cents short.

    Though, personally, I would rather something that didn't require a perfectly high table to play on. Something thinner than the original drums but more (and more easily) collapsible would be good. These seem impractical, especially considering how hard it is to play flat (not angled towards you) drums.

    Also, my ideal drum set would have an attachable pedal. Still removable, but it wouldn't flop around everywhere when I move the damn thing.

    Oh. Also wireless if possible. And a PS3 version.

    Still, at least it's a start, and it'll drive competition.

    0
