Mad Catz Street Fighter IV Sticks Under Glass

Straight from the GameStop Expo 2008 in Las Vegas, here are some shots of Mad Catz's official line of Street Fighter IV controllers. They come in three different flavors - the decorated gamepad version for $39.99 (meh), the definitely-a-console-accessory stick for $69.99 (hmmm), and the ripped-directly-from-the-cabinet premium arcade stick for $139.99 (tissue please). Shin-RoTeNdO from Shoryuken got to play on one of the premiums, and reports that it feels just like the arcade sticks, with "some other cool features" he wouldn't mention. Damn stick-tease.

Street Fighter IV Sticks [Shoryuken Forums - Thanks Shenakuma!]