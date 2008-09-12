The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Madden's Millions Rule August Software Sales

Why is this man smirking? His EA Sports division sold over 2.3 million copies of Madden NFL 09 to U.S. gamers last month, putting a serious hurting on the competition and lining up with his "prediction". Madden performed best on the Xbox 360, with over a million copies sold for that platform alone. The PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 2 versions sold over a million combined, so we doubt Peter Moore will be playing favourites.

While Madden intercepted the top three spots in August's NPD software sales chart, Nintendo nabbed the next three, with Wii Fit, Mario Kart and Wii Play continuing to show well.

But what about August's other attention grabbing debut, Too Human? See for yourself.

01. Madden NFL 09 (Xbox 360) - 1,000,000
02. Madden NFL 09 (PS3) - 643,000
03. Madden NFL 09 (PS2) - 424,500
04. Wii Fit (Wii) - 394,900
05. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 328,700
06. Wii Play (Wii) - 200,200
07. Soulcalibur IV (Xbox 360) - 174,000
08. Too Human (Xbox 360) - 168,200
09. Madden NFL 09 (Wii) - 115,800
10. Guitar Hero: On Tour (DS) - 111,200

Not a bad showing for Silicon Knights' Xbox 360 exclusive, especially in light of Too Human's mixed reception, but not exactly a good one either. We're a little more than impressed by Soulcalibur IV's second month showing on the charts, given its solid sales the previous month. Given that it was released here very late in July, however, we can't say we're too surprised.

And Wii Play? We'll let NPD Group analyst Anita Frazier convey just how well that title continues to perform.

"Wii Play continues its remarkable track record, achieving a 44% attach rate to new Wii hardware sales for the month", Frazier wrote. "It has remained a top-10 game each month since it's February 2007 introduction". And with no Wii remote shortage!

Overall, folks in the United States dropped $US 550.67 million on video game software in August.

Thanks to the NPD Group for providing us with monthly software sales data.

