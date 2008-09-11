The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

MadWorld Is Totally 'At Home On The Wii'

Bloody MadWorld isn't your typical Wii game by any stretch. It's got mini-games, but violent ones. Wii Sports, this ain't. But for Platinum Games, the developers of MadWorld, the fit makes perfect sense. Says the game's producer Atsushi Inaba:

We're really interested in the Wii platform so we wanted to create a really cool and stylish game for that... As you can see [from our Leipzig presentation]it's really easy to pick up and play so when we came up with the concept of Mad World the Wii felt like a good console for that. It feels like a game that is at home on Wii.

Stuff like this is good for the Wii as a platform, you know. It really is. The machine is starting to get pigeonholed.

