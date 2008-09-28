The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

MAG to Charge for Monthly/Annual Subscription?

An email titled "Short Survey. Big New Game." has gone out to PlayStation Underground, reports The BitBag, and it tips its hand to pricing plans for MAG, the working title of the combat MMO Sony announced way back at E3.

The survey featured "at least 15 questions related to payment plans for the game," says Bitbag. "Seems Sony's plan is to charge a yearly or monthly fee, while also one time fees for content downloads. It also mentioned hosting partners being EA, Sony, and Activision."

Conveniently, no screen grabs of the survey itself exist, although Bitbag did provide some of the email. If anyone in our community's taken this survey, or has additional info about it, let us hear it. Thanks.

Sony to Charge Monthly/Yearly Fee for MMO MAG? [The Bitbag, thanks Tevin]

  • Joe Schmoe Guest

    The actual truth about the pricing, which by the way, I have 2 Screen Shots of the new pricing w/ Sony, EA and Activision's Pricing options. The options were actually, "either", annual or one time pymnts for the game.
    The online annual subscriptions varied by features and price from around $45-$125, the one time pymnt for features and online was from $3-$12 roughly.

