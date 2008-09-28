MAG to Charge for Monthly/Annual Subscription?

An email titled "Short Survey. Big New Game." has gone out to PlayStation Underground, reports The BitBag, and it tips its hand to pricing plans for MAG, the working title of the combat MMO Sony announced way back at E3.

The survey featured "at least 15 questions related to payment plans for the game," says Bitbag. "Seems Sony's plan is to charge a yearly or monthly fee, while also one time fees for content downloads. It also mentioned hosting partners being EA, Sony, and Activision."

Conveniently, no screen grabs of the survey itself exist, although Bitbag did provide some of the email. If anyone in our community's taken this survey, or has additional info about it, let us hear it. Thanks.

