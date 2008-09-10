Malaysia Is Getting PS3 Launch This Month

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sony Malaysia has apparently announced it will be launching the PS3 in the region. On Saturday September 20th, an official launch event commences from 11:30am at the 1Utama shopping centre in Petaling Jaya. There will be 150 special launch bundles available at launch, which consist of an 80GB PS3, Soulcalibur IV, a limited edition PS3 tote bag and a Soulcalibur IV CD holder. The first hundred to buy the console even get special Sony cash vouchers. Local pricing for the console has yet to be announced.

Sony plans local PS3 launch [The Star Online Thanks, Issam!][Pic]

