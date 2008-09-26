Man Arrested Over Advance Wars Forum Murder

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

A German gamer has been arrested near Frankfurt on suspicion of involvement in the death of a British student, Matthew Pyke.

The unnamed suspect is believed to have had a disagreement with Pyke on Wars Central - a forum for fans of the Advance Wars series that Pyke moderated.

Police allege that the 21 year old man travelled to Nottingham, UK, and gained entry to Pyke's flat where he stabbed the 20 year old student to death. Pyke's body was discovered last Friday by his girlfriend, also a site moderator.

