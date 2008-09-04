Man Claiming To Be Mortal Kombat 3 Director Still Keeping The Faith Over New Movie

Moviehole.net scored an exclusive interview with a man claiming to be the director of the third Mortal Kombat movie - variously called Mortal Kombat 3, Mortal Kombat: Devastation and just plain old Mortal Kombat.

I say 'claiming to be', because the man — Christopher 'Mink' Morrison — isn't mentioned on the film's IMDB page. Somebody called Chris 'Mink' Wingfield was involved for a bit, but not any more. I'm as confused as you are, frankly.

No matter, Mink says that the threequel is "still the money stage" and that several of the original cast members have been approached to star in the new film. None have yet committed.

The film is described as 'more of a remake' than a sequel - so perhaps there is to be some Dark Knight-style reinvention of the MK mythos. That has to be a good thing - the first two were unpardonable toss - but is there any real demand for a MK film? What do you lot think?

