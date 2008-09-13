Man Steals Cheque, Kills Parents, Buys Xbox

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sad story. In 2007, Russell Bramlage killed his parents, Dr. Terry Bramlage and Lynda Bramlage, after they confronted him when he stole two cheques from them. Shot them both in the back, with a shotgun, in cold blood. Three days after the murders, seemingly without a care in the world, he cashed one of the cheques in and bought...an original Xbox. Bramlage was later arrested by police, and pleaded guilty to murder charges, for which he'll face up to 20 years in prison without parole.

Parents' killer: 'I just snapped' [nky]

Comments

  • Ryan Guest

    onely 20 years WTF

    0
  • Harry Lyerly Guest

    This person should have been given the death penalty and should
    have been executed within 30 days. It is said that the death penalty does not deter crime, I say the criminals executed for their crimes are deterred permanently.

    0

