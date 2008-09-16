Mario Voice Negs Mario Cartoons

Nintendo's put Mario in games, tons of games. And back in the day (man, I hate that phrase), they put him in cartoons and a crummy live-action movie, too. And with an Animal Crossing feature animated film hitting Japanese movie theatres last year, that might mean Nintendo is thinking of doing a Mario movie. Er, no says the character's voice actor Charles Martinet:

I would absolutely love it, if they did that. I don't anticipate that, though, because... Mr. Miyamoto is a genius, he really knows... not only the ins and outs of the entertainment value of Mario, and these characters that he creates... but he knows sort of what he wants to do with them. I don't think he really wants to create a cartoon series for TV or other... DVDs, or that sort of thing, because the value for him is in the games... I think. You know, I can't really speak for him. But you know, if he changes his mind and he says "You know something? I want to make a cartoon," I'll be jumping up and down.

Hopefully saying "It'sa me" over and over and over again.

